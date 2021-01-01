K130million for Court House

Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey presented 130million kina to Chief Justice Sir Gibs Salika for the completion of the new national court house complex.

The Treasurer says this funding will boost the construction phase which the building contract had arrears.

Following Government’s last visit in 2020 to the construction, Minister Ling-Stuckey said it is Government’s vision to complete the court complex by 2022.

According to the Treasurer, another K50million has been allocated in the 2022 budget to refurbish the original court house buildings.

The new court complex will cost around K470million which the National Government vowed to fund 69 per cent of the total cost.