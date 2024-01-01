TRUKAI INDUSTRIES PROMOTE LOCAL STAFF TO JOIN SISTER COMPANY

Two Papua New Guineans and an expatriate employees of Trukai Industries will be joining SolRice, a Solomon Islands based rice company of which both organisations are subsidiaries of the SunRice Group.

Trukai Industries’ National Sales Manager Joshua Karo Walo will now be occupying the role of National Sales Manager for SolRice. While Request for Proposal Contracts and Sustainability Manager Raita Age, will be SolRice’s new Operations and Warehouse Manager and Loganthran Rajanthran will now be the Head of Finance for SolRice. The team are looking at positively contributing towards the growth of the company by learning about the business environment and improving its sales and distribution.

Trukai Industries chief executive officer Alan Preston explained that employee promotion often brings new responsibilities and a sense of management, which is a key factor in employee satisfaction as it helps them grow.

“Joshua Walo, Raita Age and Loganthran Rajanthran’s promotion to join SolRice demonstrates Trukai’s commitment to rewarding high performers within the business. Their expertise will be an added bonus for SolRice as they transition into the Solomon Islands’ business environment and look at ways to better improve the business,” said Preston.

Trukai Industries and SolRice employees are among 2,000 people from around the world within the SunRice Group who bring different life views and experiences. This difference is what makes the SunRice Group unique and gives it the ability to think dynamically and create forward-looking solutions. It is for this reason that they actively foster a culture of inclusion that celebrates differences and enables their people to feel a true sense of belonging.