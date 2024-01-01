KOMPIAM HIGH SCHOOL RECEIVES NEW SCHOOL TRUCK

Enga Provincial MP Sir Peter Ipatas (right) presenting the keys Kompiam High School Head teacher Mason Naipe in Wabag earlier today.

The Enga Provincial Government continues to support the operation of high and secondary schools throughout the province with Kompiam High School receiving its brand new school truck today.

Enga Governor Chief Sir Peter Ipatas has handed over the keys of the brand new 4×4 school truck to the head teacher.

Sir Ipatas is committed to ensure all educational institutions in the province are adequately funded, managed and supported ensuring their operations are not affected.

Kompiam High School Head teacher Mason Naipe acknowledged the Enga Provincial Government for this timely assistance.

He said the continuous assistance and this school truck would tremendously assist in the transportation of school supplies and food rations along with transportation of staff, students and teachers as the Christmas vacation is approaching.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of KADDA James Timil acknowledged the continuous support by the Enga Provincial Government over the years prioritizing the integral human resource development of the district and province as a whole.

The Kompiam High School is one of the only two high schools in the Kompiam Am