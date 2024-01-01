DISTRICT SIGNS MOU WITH MINE DEVELOPER

Wau-Waria Open MP Marsh Narewec (right) signing the Memorandum of Understand (MoU) with the Chief Operating Officer of Harmony Gold Limited Jacob Boshoff witnessed by senior mine managers and workers at the Hidden Valley Mine, Wau-Waria District last week.

The Wau- Waria District Development Authority (WWDDA) in Morobe signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Harmony Gold Limited to partner in the developmental aspirations of the Wau-Waria District in Morobe Province.

WWDDA Chairman and local MP Marsh Narewec signed the agreement with Harmony Gold Limited Australasia’s Chief Operating Officer Jacob Boshoff in the company’s Community Affairs Office in Wau witnessed by senior managers from the Hidden Valley mine last week.

The MoU will enable WWDDA and the company to work closely with each other in the development of important projects in the district.

Narewec is optimistic of more developmental initiatives for the district as the company continues to work closely with local landowners, contractors and businesses alike.