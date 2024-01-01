TPA URGES TOURISTS TO CHOOSE REPUTABLE TOUR OPERATORS

The Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA) has strongly advised all visitors to directly contact its office to connect with a reputable tour operator before traveling to Papua New Guinea.

This advice follows a serious incident involving a tourist in Gulf Province.

TPA Chief Executive Officer Eric Mossman Uvovo said it is important to book a certified tours operator.

“We want to remind everyone of the importance of booking tours only with certified operators. Your well being is our top priority, and we strongly urge you to prioritize reputable providers who can offer a secure, safe and enjoyable experience.” Uvovo said.

He said there were unverified operators who do not meet the required standards, and tourists are urged to avoid such services to ensure their safety.

Mr. Uvovo highlighted the approved TPA’s tour operators which includes

• Papua New Guinea Tourism Industry Association

• Papua New Guinea Divers Association

• Surfing Association of Papua New Guinea

• Kokoda Track Authority

He said apart from that were the unverified operators who do not meet the required standards, and tourists are urged to avoid such services to ensure their safety.