TPA SUPPORTS SPECIAL KOKODA REMEMBRANCE DAY HIKE

Program Progress Director & Business Development Consultant James Enage, NCD Governor Powes Parkop and Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority’s (TPA) Executive Manager for Marketing & Promotions Joel Keimelo recently. PICTURE SUPPLIED

Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority has donated merchandise items to support a special Remembrance Day Trekking & Celebrations at the Kokoda Track during the official launching of the event on Friday 12 June, Port Moresby.

This special event, scheduled to take place from the 19th to 21st of July 2024, is a collaborative partnership with the National Capital District’s (NCDC) Governor’s Office and Program Progress, a locally owned business development company.

Program Progress’ Director & Business Development Consultant, James Enage thanked TPA for its support emphasizing that the event will give participants a memorable experience.

“The event aims to integrate a unique blend of history, culture, and adventure by offering participants three days of trekking along the historic Kokoda Track, concluding with mini cultural and music festivities in the morning and a Remembrance Day celebration in the afternoon,” said Enage. Enage also highlighted the significance of this event and has encouraged people to participate in this year’s special hike.

“The cost for participating in this season’s trek is estimated at K1,562.00 per person, with the overall event costing around K66,400.00. The NCDC Governor’s office has committed to covering 75% of the total cost for 100 trekkers, allowing participants to pay just 25% of the cost, amounting to K390.50 per person,” said Enage.

The National Capital District’s Governor, Hon. Powes Parkop reiterated the importance of the Kokoda hike as a crucial part to promoting tourism in Port Moresby. “This city is the gateway to Papua New Guinea, and its potential has often been overlooked.

However, through our partnership with PNGTPA, formalized by our MOA last year, we are committed to showcasing the city’s unique attractions and cultural heritage.

This three-day trek serves multiple purposes: honoring those who fought in the Battle of Kokoda, promoting our city’s tourism potential, and encouraging health and wellness among our people. The Kokoda Trail is not just a historical landmark; it’s a symbol of unity and resilience. By developing it as a tourist attraction, we aim to draw visitors from around the world, contributing to our economy and cultural preservation,” said Parkop.

TPA’s Executive Manager for Marketing & Promotions, Joel Keimelo commended the Honourable Governor and Mr Enage for creating the special hike to Kokoda and encouraged them to work with TPA to strengthen Kokoda as a premier tourist attraction.

“Our efforts also include creating a sustainable tourist product and enhancing the experience for trekkers. This initiative will benefit the local communities along the trek and strengthen a greater appreciation of our nation’s history and natural beauty.

Let us work together to harness the full potential of our tourism industry, ensuring it brings prosperity to Port Moresby and all of Papua New Guinea,” said Keimelo.

The support from TPA and the collaborative effort between the NCDC Governor’s office and Program Progress will make this year’s Remembrance Day Trekking & Celebrations a landmark event, celebrating Papua New Guinea’s rich heritage and natural beauty while strengthening tourism growth.