TOP STUDENT AWARDED FULL SCHOLARSHIP AT IBSU

By Lorraine Jimal

William Asorifa’s dream of entering the field of Information Technology has been with him since his childhood, and this dream came to light when he received the top award for Certificate four in Information Technology at IBS College, yesterday.

Asorifa said he was not selected for any tertiary institution after completing grade 12 at Kabiufa Adventist Secondary School, years back, and was defeated, seeing his friends make it to tertiary institutions while he was at home.

That didn’t discourage him from his dream, but he continued to have faith that one day, and that day was when he graduated with flying colors at IBS TVET College.

“I learned from a friend that IBS TVET College offers IT courses, so I registered to study there to compete with the ever-changing world of technology,” he said.

Asorifa has been awarded not only the first prize in IT, but a full scholarship to study at the Institute of Business Studies University next year.

Being a son of a retired soldier and a subsistence farmer, made his both parents proud.

“I am very proud of my self today as my time, commitment, and effort did not go to waste. I thank my parents for their support throughout my studies here.

Asorifa aims to pursue IT and contribute to the nation’s building of technology in the future.

He was among the 193 students who graduated yesterday at the 12th IBS TVET College.

His encouragement to the students is that a second opportunity has brought him this far and they should not be discouraged if they don’t continue after grade 12.

“All you need is time, commitment and effort in your second chance education if you want to achieve your dream,” he said.

Asorifa is an example of taking another path way in education through upgrading and TVET College.