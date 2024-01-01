EXXONMOBIL STAFF INTRODUCE PAPUA NEW GUINEAN GIRLS TO ENGINEERING

In recognition of the critical role that women play in the engineering field, ExxonMobil PNG Limited, the operator of PNG LNG Project, recently launched its ‘Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day’ in Papua New Guinea.

According to a statement from ExxonMobil PNG Limited this initiative is hosted by various ExxonMobil affiliates around the world, and marks the first time to be held in PNG.

An entire school day saw 75 grade nine female students from five Secondary schools within Port Moresby; Koiari Park Adventist, Tokarara Secondary, Badihagwa, La Salle Technical Secondary and Kila Kila Secondary School, who gathered for what was described as a ‘life altering moment’ aimed to encourage them to consider a career in engineering.

Chairperson and Managing Director Tera Shandro said the aim of the day was to introduce female students to the exciting world of engineering by having them personally interact with some of EMPNG’s female engineers both from Papua New Guinea and abroad.

“For us here in PNG, as well as for our ExxonMobil affiliates around the world, this is a really special day as it provides a platform for us to bring young women together to encourage them to consider a career in engineering,” said Shandro.

The Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related activities and experiments that incorporated both practical and theoretical approaches ranged from learning how to build truss bridges and circuit boards to delving into Newton’s Law of Motion, with the theme of the day been, ‘Think like an Engineer, Be Innovative, Shape the Future.’