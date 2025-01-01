JIWAKA GOVERNOR’S CUP KNOCK-OUTS COMING UP THIS WEEKEND

The Jiwaka Governor’s Cup is scheduled for knock-outs this weekend, followed by the finals next week, along with presentations and the official announcement of the 2025 Waghi Tumbe training squad.

The top five teams from the five pools will advance to the preliminary finals.

Former Kumuls duo, Max Tiri and Tonny Dai were part of the selection panel during the three weeks of competition, covering most games played in Minj and Banz.

Jiwaka officials have divided the province into seven zones to provide small clubs with opportunity to showcase their best players.

Twenty teams from the seven zones participated in the competition, along with eight women’s teams which concluded last week.

In addition, the Jiwaka Governor’s Cup officials have launched its 11th-year anniversary in conjunction with Waghi Tumbe’s 10th anniversary which was launched earlier this month.