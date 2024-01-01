THREE PAPUA NEW GUINEANS AWARDED PRESTIGIOUS

L-R Chevening Scholars for Cohort 2024/25 Maisy Lus (MSc in Applied Marine Science), Veurageno Arava (MSc in Cyber Security & Forensics) and Dr. Amanda Avinaga (MSc in Critical Care)

Three Papua New Guineans will soon be travelling to UK to further their studies in their respective fields under the United Kingdom Government’s Chevening Scholarship Program.

The three women received their awards at the send-off reception hosted by the British High Commissioner, Anne Macro on 4th September.

British High Commissioner Anne Macro while congratulating the recipients said, A Chevening Scholarship truly is a life changing experience. Chevening scholars can study whichever master’s course meets their needs, at any UK university, with their tuition fees and living costs covered by the scholarship.

He said that during the selection process, each scholar has demonstrated not just academic excellence, but leadership and a commitment to returning to work for the development of PNG.

The Chevening Scholarships have been awarded to the talented individuals who have shown the commitment and skills needed to become future leaders. The Chevening Scholarship Program established in 1983, is the UK Government’s global scholarship program aimed at developing global leaders.

There are over 57,000 Chevening Alumni around the world who have gone on to become Presidents, Prime Ministers, leaders of the judiciary, civil service, medical profession, business, media and civil society.