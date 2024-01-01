SCHOOL PRE-INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATIONS

Picture credit: By John Mori

Kerowagi Secondary School in Simbu Province has staged its first club activities as part of pre independence celebrations leading up to PNG 49th Independence Anniversary on 16th September.

School Principal Mr. Samuel Kono said, it was the first time for the institution to stage its club activities seeing students and teachers demonstrate various drama and cultural activities today.

Mr. Kono said such activities would promote the significance of the country’s tradition, culture and to preserve for future generations.

The school club activities would continue with its school annual cultural show tomorrow.

More than 2000 plus people in Kerowagi district turn up to witnessed.

Mr. Kono also pointed out the significance of promote and preserve the culture heritage, history of Papua New Guinea.

He said today’s generation born in a modern era and don’t fully understand the value and significance of our tradition and culture.

“Our world today has changed rapidly with many influenced and in such activities like this we are obliged to spotlight and promote the tradition and culture in various forms and content.” Mr. Kono said.

The culture show tomorrow will highlight the secret talented versed with students in drama and cultural activities also art students and teachers will be performing live to entertain crowds.

Also after the show Mr. and Ms. Kerowagi contested will be announced for this year.