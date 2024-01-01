PLANTATIONS AND COMMERCIAL AGRICULTURE CONFERENCE PROCEEDINGS REPORT LAUNCH

Secretary for the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Dr, Sergie Bang has launched a report recently.

The report emphasizes the importance of collaboration between farmers, government, businesses, and communities to drive the agriculture sector and bring about positive changes in the economic and social development of Papua New Guinea.

This report will provide valuable insights for all stakeholders in the agriculture sector to learn from and act upon in the future.

Dr Bang, emphasized three key areas in relation to plantations and commercial agriculture.

Firstly, various interventions have been outlined in the National Agriculture Sector Plan (NASP) 2024-2033, focusing on the agriculture sector’s contribution to GDP, job creation, supporting MSMEs, and reducing poverty. Therefore, the role of production and revenue through plantations and commercial agriculture is crucial.

Secondly, it was important to research and understand the causes of the collapse of the plantation sector, and impalement appropriate interventions to revive the sector.

Finally, governance issues within the commercial agriculture need to be addressed in order to advance the sector forward and achieve its development goals.

PNGNRI Acting Director, Dr Osborne Sanida, acknowledged the stakeholders’ contributions to the conference and the report.

He emphasized the essential need for fostering broad-based economic growth to make agriculture successful for the country.