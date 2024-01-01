TELIKOM EXTENDS 4G NETWORK TO OKSAPMIN IN TELEFOMIN

By James Guken

Telikom Limited has recently extended its 4G network to the remote community of Oksapmin in Telefomin District, West Sepik. This significant development was marked by the official launch at Tranap Airstrip. The new tower, constructed on Mt. Waku by local contractors, is set to benefit residents from Oksapmin to Bak, with another tower currently under construction in Tumolbil.



Telikom’s CEO, Mr. Amos Tepi, expressed his commitment to ongoing collaboration with the local community to ensure they receive essential services. “Telikom Limited is a Papua New Guinean company. We own this company. It is good for the partnership we made with the Minister for Works and Highways, Solan Mirisim, to launch the tower this morning. I want to thank you for being patient,” CEO Tepi stated.



Telefomin MP Solan Mirisim highlighted the importance of proper maintenance of the new service. “We will launch the network and starting tomorrow, you can use the service. The network will be fully operational once all technical issues are resolved in the coming days,” he assured.