EMPOWERING LOCAL GOVERNANCE THROUGH COLLABORATIVE BUDGET REVIEW

By Wasita Royal, ENB

Yesterday’s gathering was marked by determination and shared goals by the Local Level Government (LLG) Managers and their dedicated officers at the Gunan Na Niuvia. Crucial budgetary challenges of the program titled, “Responding to the Second Quarter Budget Review Challenges – 2024 LLG Budget” was addressed.

This event had 3 Districts, that is; Rabaul, Kokopo, and Gazelle bringing together key figures such as their Ward Development Officers(WDO), Community Development Officers (CDO), Environmental Health Officers (EHO), Infrastructure officers, Chief of Project Management (COPM), and the Administrative Officers.



Standing at the forefront of this important assembly was Ms. Rose August, the LLG and Ward Affairs Advisor who conveyed heartfelt appreciation on behalf of the Budget Technical Team, which includes units from Finance Division, Planning, Human Resource Management, Audit, and the LLG Ward Affairs.



She expressed gratitude to the LLG Managers and their committed staff for their active participation, emphasizing the importance of such collaborations in navigating the financial complexities faced by local governments.



Among those recognized were representatives from the Department of Finance, including the District Finance Officer (DFO) of Rabaul, along with the District Finance Manager (DFM) and the Accountant.

Ms. August highlighted their invaluable support, stating, “We are truly grateful for your presence and input, which enrich our dialogues and strengthen our frameworks for fiscal responsibility.”



The core message of the program resonated deeply within the context of the LLG operations, focusing on essential community-driven elements. “The LLG Program is specific around the Ward Environment,” Ms. August explained. “We are mobilizing a healthy population and creating an environment that is conducive to growth and development.” She elaborated on the collaborative efforts among the six sectors that contribute to community welfare: Technical Services Division, Community Development, Public Health Authority, Sustainable Development Agency, Voluntary Community Leaders Movement, and Planning and LLGWA.



The atmosphere buzzed with optimism as Ms. August shared the ambitious vision of transforming local wards to “Dubai status,” a metaphor for elevating community standards to world-class levels. “This may seem like a big challenge, but together, we can achieve it. Yesterday’s session is a foundational step toward a major regroup from the 23 LLG Administrations,” she affirmed, urging all participants to remain committed and proactive in their roles.



