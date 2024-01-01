FINAL FAREWELL TO LATE GRAHAM OSBORNE

Friends, family, business associates and colleagues of the late great Graham Osborne gathered yesterday at the St Joseph Catholic Parish Church to farewell the PNG icon.

Originally from New Zealand, Mr. Osbourne made Papua New Guinea his home for over 30 years, earning significance in PNG sports and media.

The humble ceremony spoke volumes of Mr. Osbourn’s life of 77 years.

Although born in Matamata, New Zealand, seen in attendance were his family from both New Zealand and PNG, along with friends and acquaintances who attested that the late Mr. Osbourne was an all-round great guy with an air of optimism and determination that he carried through in life.

With heartfelt memories, reading his eulogy today was the Bougainville Regional Member, Peter Tsiamalili Jnr. Who described his love for PNG admirable and his character down to earth.

Sharing memories as well of the great PNG elite was his son Johnny Getsie.

The event saw many in the sports and media fraternity attended alongside the family and notable figures like the NCD Governor Powes Parkop, the Australian High Commissioner to PNG His Excellency John Feakes , and the minister for Foreign Affairs Justin Tkatchenko among others who gathered in what the minister for foreign affairs described was to celebrate a life that had touched many.

Late Mr. Osbourne’s body will be laid to rest in Kokopo today.