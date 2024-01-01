By John Mori

Jiwaka Education Division has sworn in five new disciplinary committees who will address students and teacher’s disciplinary issues.

Principal adviser for education division in Jiwaka Province Mr. Andrew Kuk said that it was important for Jiwaka Province to have its own Provincial disciplinary committee under education sector to deal with teachers and students issues before they recommend them to the Provincial Education Board.

Mr. Kuk said that, the disciplinary committee was a body that would base on education act when dealing with teachers, students and schools before referring them to Provincial Education Board.

Mr. Kuk said under the teaching services amendment act 2014 that clearly indicated that power of the Provincial disciplinary committee to deal with minor offence amendment of section 84 including dealing with serious offence under amendment of section 85 including amendment of section 90 on suspension grounds.

Mr. Kuk appreciated school’s teachers and students who operate under the guidance of our existing education act to see smooth flow without any problems.

The new disciplinary committee sworn in are

Mr. Andrew Kuk PEA- chairman

TSC- advisor – Steven Koiya

PNGTA -Mr. Paul Kundiawa

SPM- Mr. Douglas Siminji

PEB Rep- Andy Tumun

The senior Provincial magistrate Douglas Siminji sworn in the members yesterday witnessed by Provincial education board, including church education agency rep, senior education officers and inspectors.

This is the first Provincial disciplinary committee after breaking away from Western Highlands Province.