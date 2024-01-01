NEW HEALTH CLINIC FOR KIWAI LLG

People from 22 villages in Fly Kiwai LLG of South Fly District in Western Province will now have access to essential health care services.

The opening of the Teapopo Health Center in Teapopo village was a monumental occasion that drew an astounding crowd of over 20,000 people from the Fly Kiwai Local Level Government who witnessed this occasion.

The enthusiastic turnout amplifies the community’s strong support and anticipation for this transformative healthcare initiative.

Minister for Works & Highways Solan Mirisim officially opened the Teapopo Health Clinic and Staff House Project.

The old Teapopo Health Centre has been closed for almost 15 years due to the rundown state of the facility.

The Health Clinic and Housing Project represents a significant investment in healthcare services within the Fly Kiwai LLG.

This initiative was primarily funded by Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited, in partnership with the South Fly District Development Authority(SFDDA) and Fly River Provincial Government(FRPG).

Western Provincial Health Authority (WPHA) Provincial Coordinator, Mrs. Galeva Sere said they were grateful for the reopening of the facilities and expressed appreciation to all key stakeholders, for this strategic and massive investment.