RAINFALL WORSENS ROAD CONDITIONS

By Jessica Nui

Vehicle owners have raised concerns about the current deteriorating state of a section of road of the National Okuk Highway, beyond Mutzing station in Morobe’s Markham District.

The stretch of road between Zuming and Mutzing of the National Highlands Highway has been known for having heavy water flow covers the roads during the wet season.

Recently, this section of the highway has deteriorated due to heavy rainfall in the area. Vehicle owners, especially public motor vehicle owners have expressed concerns about the worsening road conditions and the impact on their vehicles.

Not only is access being affected, but businesses are also feeling the effects. When contacted for comments, Department of Works Secretary Gibson Holemba stated that this part of the highway is being closely monitored and surveyed by Korean Consultants for permanent repairs.

Secretary Holemba mentioned that emergency work was carried out in December, not only on this section of the highway but also along the Wau Bulolo national highway.

He explained that weather patterns have significantly contributed to the current state of the roads.

Provincial Works Manager Samson Apai visited the site last week and confirmed that emergency works will begin this to improve access for vehicles and users of the highway.

Meanwhile, Secretary Holemba added that this part of the road is the effect of high sedimentary deposits from upstream and the department is working with consultants to conduct further studies before permanent works begin.