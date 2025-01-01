EDUCATION SECRETARY ANNOUNCES IMPORTANT DATES FOR 2025 ACADEMIC YEAR

The Secretary for Education, Dr. Uke Kombra has announced that all teachers, principals and heads of institutions will resume duties on Monday, January 20th while students will resume on January 27th 2025.

The announcement was made under the National Education System.

Dr. Uke Kombra also noted important dates for the 2025 academic year, including term and holiday dates, the national examinations, and the public holidays.

Dr. Kombra stated that the second term two holiday will be one week, and the third term will have two weeks.

“This change was requested by the government to ensure that the country’s 50th Golden Jubilee Independence celebrations in September occur during school holidays, so there is no disturbance to the education of our children. Additionally, this provides our students and teachers the opportunity to participate in the celebrations, the secretary said.

The table shows the term and dates for the holiday