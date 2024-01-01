RABAUL’S MOST WANTED FUGITIVE APPREHENDED AFTER SHOOTOUT

By Wasita Royal

Rabaul Police, Special Operations Unit, and MS 18 Unit have successfully captured Gordon David Kamboli, 21, of Karavi and Bali Island. Kamboli was the top wanted suspect in Rabaul, East New Britain Province.



After weeks of intelligence gathering, the team infiltrated Kamboli’s hideout in Karavi village during the early hours of Wednesday.



Kamboli was reported armed with a bush knife and, upon realizing the presence of police officers, attempted to jump off the top of the verandah and attack them.

However, he was shot in the right leg , disabling his escape.



Kamboli and five other individuals were apprehended at the scene. He is wanted for a series of armed robberies and breaking and entering and stealing (BES) within Rabaul, including the major armed robberies of John Jay Seeto and Rabaul Hotel late last year and earlier this year.



Kamboli is now undergoing treatment at the emergency bay at Nonga under tight security .



Meanwhile, the five other individuals will be processed by CID Rabaul. A Major Incident Brief (MIB) will be submitted in due course.



The combined efforts of the law enforcement agencies were applauded for demonstrating their commitment to bringing criminals to justice and ensuring the safety of the community.

