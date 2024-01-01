WESTERN PROVINCE ARE TOLD TO EMBRACE CULTURE

Awin dancing group showcasing their culture with Kundu drum beat at main oval in Kiunga on Tuesday this week.

By Jim John

Over thousand people in Kiunga Western Province have continued to witness the different cultures of local tribes within North Fly District and Western Province at large.

The Sel Kambang festival initiated in 2018 is aimed at showcasing diverse culture and exposing different cultural identities in promoting tourism in the province.

Penis gourd or Sel Kambang is made from nuts collected from special tress, hornbill beak and roots of special trees where men from the four local tribes in North Fly, which are the Awins, Yongoms, Ningerums, Faiwols and the Min Tribe of West Sepik Province, Telefomin and Oksapmin use as part of their traditions and cultures.

Local MP James Donald during the official launched in 2018 said, embracing their cultures through this festival signifies the unique way of living and things done in the district.

“You locals must show your culture which can promote tourism in the district.” he said.

All participating tribes have been urged to prepare again for next year’s event. This festival commenced on Tuesday this week with local singsing groups in North Fly, Middle Fly, Delta Fly and South districts including Niugini Islands, Momase, Highlands and Southern regions showcased their cultures.

Meanwhile, residents in Kiunga also turned out in numbers and observed the flag raising ceremony at the main oval on Monday.

Kiunga based PNG Defence Force personnel, students from various schools in Kiunga Urban Local Level Government including Adventist Church women group from Gii village along the Kiunga-Tabubil highway led the march.

Celebration in North Fly has been peaceful as police personnel have been performing their duties ensuring public safety.