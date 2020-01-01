31 C
The Catholic Bishop Conference held a two-day Director Development Program for its secretaries, directors, and staff on promoting good governance last week.

The program aimed to introduce basic standards on the roles, responsibilities, and tasks required of directors and those aspiring to be directors in the future.

The Director Development Program is offered by the Papua New Guinea Institue of Directors.

The participants were taken through the topic on; defining corporate governance, a brief history of corporate governance, distinction between governance and management, directors duties, responsibilities and roles, essential knowledge for directors, making board effective, understanding financial statements, analysis of financial statements, board responsibility for strategy and planning, capital project evaluation, board responsibility for corporate risk and six golden rules for directors and board of members.

The program concluded on the 15th of December with a short presentation of certificates to the participants.

The PNGID Director Taunao Vai when presenting the certificates encouraged the participants to promote governance in PNG.

A total of 11 staff of the Catholic Bishop Conference participated in the two-day program.

