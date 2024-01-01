PRIME MINISTER COMMEND POLICE MINISTRY

Prime Minister James Marape has commended Police Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jr, Police Commissioner David Manning and Police Force for their dedicated efforts in addressing series of murders, rapes, and property destruction occurred in East Sepik Province last month.

Following the arrests of 10 young men by police, with further arrests expected as the authorities close in on the gang responsible for the terror in Angoram, East Sepik Province.

“I commend Police Minister Tsiamalili, Commissioner Maning and the Police Force for their efforts in curbing the reign of terror by an armed gang in Angoram, East Sepik,” Prime Minister Marape said.

“Those who commit serious crimes and believe they can evade justice are mistaken, they will not escape the long arms of the law.” PM said.

The Prime Minister highlighted his government’s commitment to revitalizing the police force after years of neglect.

“Our government is working to rebuild the Police Force after a period of decline. When we resumed office in 2019, the Police Force was ageing, with no new recruits trained in over a decade.

“We are working to restore the force to full capacity, aiming for a total of 10,000 officers, and establishing a Domestic Anti-Terrorism Unit,” he said.

He further emphasized the importance of a strong police force in ensuring a safer and more peaceful Papua New Guinea, which he is essential for country’s economic and social development.

Prime Minister Marape also urged Provincial and Regional Police Commanders to fully support Commissioner Manning, noting that police officers now work to improved pay and conditions compared to the past.

“I have instructed Commissioner Manning to implement an electronic police complaint system in all police stations nationwide to better track criminal complaints and activities for arrest and prosecution”, he said.

Prime Minister Marape concluded by expressing gratitude to the Australian Government for its continued support of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.