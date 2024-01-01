CENSUS TRAINING FOR WEST SEPIK TO COMMENCE NEXT WEEK

By Alice Osii

Census Training (Tier 3) for all the Local Level Governments (LLG) in West Sepik Province will commence next week.

This is according to West Sepik Provincial Census coordinator, Mr. Bryan Pecyuma.

He said all materials required for the Tier 3 Training (for Field Enumerators) are yet to reach the LLG’s in the Province.

The training for the Enumerators will take up to seven (7) days and the collection of data will be done after the training is completed.

Pecyuma stressed that the main reasons for the delay of census in West Sepik includes;

the uplift of materials by airline company which has cost them extra to retain officers at the Provincial Headquarters whilst waiting for the last three weeks for the materials to arrive; and

the delay of payments for service providers as the service providers cannot operate without the payments.

He further noted that the LLG Managers and the LLG Census Coordinators are still with him at the Sandaun Provincial Headquarters arranging all the remaining materials and field gears for the enumerators.

He said the managers and coordinators will leave for their respective LLG areas once payments for service providers are made.

“My team is working around the clock to ensure we pay boat owners, vehicle owners and airline charter (for Telefomin LLG’s). We will be ready to go,” Pecyuma said.

“Vanimo Urban LLG and Bewani-Wutung-Onei LLG should have their Tier 3 Trainings underway by Thursday this week,” he said.

Pecyuma said the Census will be carried out despite the delays.

“It is a government sanctioned project for which funding is available to achieve its objectives- the main one being to enumerate all citizens in all the LLG’s across the country.” He said.