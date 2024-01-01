PORTSIDE BUSINESS PARK CONSTRUCTION WORK TO START

The new Portside Business Park will create over 1,000 jobs for Papua New Guineas when it is fully completed.

Steamships Managing Director Mr. Chris Daniells in his speech during the ground breaking ceremony in Port Moresby today said.

“The Portside Business Park represents Steamships’ ongoing dedication to invest in the development of PNG. We expect Portside to develop its full potential over a two or three staged and when it is fully developed, will see an investment well over 0.5 billion kina over the next 10 years. Will see over 1,000 new jobs created as a direct result of this project investment.”

This business park development offers an end-to-end logistics solution with warehouses, hardstand yards, offices, retail outlets and a residential compound, other facilities like hotel will be added in due course.

Corporate Affairs General Manager Mr. Vele Rupa said, it has taken considerable time to navigate the bureaucracy to get this project off the ground, but customers can be confident that they are coming to a development with bone fide title that will be developed to best in class international standards.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Lands John Rosso was a guest of honor commended the Company’s investment.

“The Marape-Rosso Government welcomes and commends Steamships Trading Company for their continued confidence in our nation through their latest significant investment in the new Portside Business Park. This development will not only enhance the commercial landscape of Port Moresby but also create much-needed jobs, stimulate local industries, and drive economic growth.” DPM Rosso said.