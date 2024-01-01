CLRC REAPPOINTS TWO COMMISSIONERS

Two commissioners have been reappointed by the officer of the Constitutional and Law Reform Commission (CLRC) to their second tenure in the legal system.

Minister for Justice and Attorney General Pila Niningi congratulated Martha Kokiva and Rev Dr. Jack Urame saying , their reappointment reflects the high regard in which they hold the vital contributions they have made to the legal system.

“As the Minister responsible for their appointment, I made the decision to extend their terms with complete confidence. Their expertise will enhance the quality of advice provided to the government on pressing legal matters, ultimately benefiting our nation.” he said.

He said that the swearing-in ceremony is more than a formality, it symbolizes our commitment to continuity and excellence in law reform. The Commissioners wealth of experience, knowledge, and skills will be crucial as they embark on their second tenure.

The CLRC is the mandated law reform agency of Papua New Guinea, dedicated to delivering independent, high-level advice to the government and promoting a deep understanding of our legal system within our communities. The Commissioners play a crucial role in this effort by providing strategic advice to the CLRC Management and ensuring that they meet their objectives effectively.