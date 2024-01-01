45th NATIONAL SOFTBALL COMPETITION TO COMMENCE

By Wasita Royal

The 45th National Softball Championships, organized by the Papua New Guinea Baseball Softball Confederation (PNGBSC) is set to commence from October 24th to 27th, 2024.

The three days of intense competition will take place in Kokopo East New Britain Province.

PNGBSC’s Interim Junior Vice President Ian Soweni has been appointed as the Tournament Director, to ensure a smooth and successful event.

That will further enhance the fairness and quality of the games.

It is noted that the umpiring and scoring clinics will be held in Kokopo on October 21st and 22nd, designed to upskill the officials.

Looking ahead, the PNGBSC will hold its Annual General Meeting on October 26th, 2026, providing a vital forum to discuss the future of softball in Papua New Guinea.

This meeting promises to be a key moment for shaping the sport’s development in the coming years.