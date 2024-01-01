HIGH SCHOOL RECEIVES K1 MILLION

The presentation of K200,000 cheque by Enga Provincial MP Chief Sir Peter Ipatas (right) to Kompiam High School Head teacher Naiape Maison earlier today in Wabag.

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Enga Provincial Government through Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas presented a K200,000 cheque to Kompiam High school to honour its K1 million financial assistance package commitment.

Kompiam Provincial High School Head teacher Naiape Maison met Sir Peter Ipatas today at Malyam Hotel in Wabag to receive the installment payment of K200,000.

Sir Peter not only committed the maintenance grant of K200,000 but also elevated the status of Kompiam High School to secondary school status and gave one brand new school truck.

The Enga Provincial Government assisted Kompiam High School with the following incentives;

K1million school maintenance grant.

Brand New School Truck, Isuzu Wheel Drive, Dyna.

Kompiam High School status changes to secondary school starting next year going forward.

Kompiam High School Head teacher Naiape Maison acknowledged Sir Peter for the timely gift to the people of Kompiam District.

‘It is the first of its kind to receive such a dual blessing from you for Kompiam High School,” Maison said.

“Changing the status of Kompiam High School to secondary school will see students attending grade 11 and 12 in their own school starting next year moving forward,” Maison said.