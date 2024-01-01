ENGA PROVINCE PROMOTES TOURISM AND BIRDWATCHING

International birdwatchers and their families at the Komange Lodge located along the Komange Range situated in the middle of the Ambum and Wabag Rural LLG. Picture credit: Mortimer Yangharry

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Komange Lodge situated along the electoral borders of the Ambum and Wabag Rural constituencies is an ideal location for international birdwatching as preferred by international tourists as of last month and this month respectively.

The Enga Provincial Government is supporting the work of local Small Medium-Size Enterprises (SME) involved in tourism, agriculture and other informal business activities to generate income for villages throughout the province.

The Komange Lodge has received financial assistance from the Enga Provincial Government (EPG) to promote tourism in the area due to its rich flora and fauna attracting international tourists and bird watchers alike.

Enga Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka said the EPG is committed to support hard working local entrepreneurs who are promoting tourism and supporting the preservation of Enga’s rich cultural heritage.

Komange Lodge has hosted a total of 28 international tourists as of last month, with many enjoying the recently concluded 30th Enga Cultural Show.

The Enga Provincial Government congratulated the management and staff of the Komange Lodge in promoting and preserving the rich Engan cultural diversity and also wholeheartedly marketing Enga Province to local and international tourists accordingly.

Other establishments promoting tourism in Enga Province include the Kumul Lodge in Wapenamanda District, Yaskom Resort in Lagaip District and the Lian Lodge in Kandep District.