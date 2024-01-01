POLICE INQUIRY INTO JANUARY 10th UNREST

By James Guken

Inquiry into the police department on the three terms of references regarding the black Wednesday unrest was held for witnesses to give freely give the evidence.

Yesterday the inquiry was based on three terms of references stated at the opening of the inquiry.

The terms of references to inquire into are, the police structure, governance and administration and the events that led to riots on January 10th.

Commissioner of Inquiry Ellenas Batari said that, a list of witnesses would be published on the daily papers.

Commissioner Batari said that the purpose of the inquiry was to improve the governance of police.

“A list of witnesses will be published in the papers” “Primary purpose of the inquiry is not witch hunting to find faults in any individual or in any system or in any process, it is not a criminal process where a person is charged and for his guilt is to be proven. The purpose of this inquiry is on how to improve the system of governance and operations of RPNGC”. he said.

He said, witnesses should give evidence without fear to assist the inquiry without fear of repercussions.

Commissioner Batari said that either in a civil or a criminal court. The evidence received would be used for the findings that I make.

He said that the recommendations would be made based on the evidence presented by the witnesses called.

“Therefore, questions of biased motives are irrelevant.” Commissioner Batari said.