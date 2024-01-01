PNG TO HOST 16TH TRIENNIAL CONFERENCE FOR PACIFIC WOMEN AND 9TH MEETING FOR PACIFIC WOMEN MINISTERS

By Esther Gahane

Ministers responsible for Women and Girls delegates from across the Pacific Islands will be coming together in Papua New Guinea in 2027 for the 16th Triennial Conference for Pacific Women and 9th Meeting for Pacific Women Ministers.

Discussions would include pressing issues affecting Women and Girls in the Region.

This was confirmed after the successful conclusion of the 15th Triennial Conference of Pacific Women and the 8th Meeting of Pacific Women Ministers on Friday July 26 in Majuro, the Republic of Marshall Islands.

The conference focused on key issues such as Gender-Responsive Climate Justice, the Health of Women and Girls and the Prevention of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), with a focus on advancing gender equality throughout the region.

Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) delegation, led by Jason Peter, was accompanied by Minister for Labor and Employment, Kessy Sawang, and Department Secretary Jerry Ubase, four government officers and two NGO/CSO representatives.

As a minister responsible for women and girls, persons with special needs, elderly, youths and children, Jason Peter presented an in-depth report on PNG efforts and policy frameworks put in place to addressing gender issues in the country.

“Building on the success of this year’s conference, I am honored to host the next meeting in PNG in 2027. This will be an opportunity to showcase our diverse cultures and traditions while sharing our successes, challenges, and aspirations with you, our Pacific brothers and sisters.” Mr. Peter said.