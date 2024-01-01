PNG REGISTERS INTENTION TO ADDRESS ICJ ON CLIMATE CHANGE OBLIGATIONS

By James Guken

The Government of Papua New Guinea, through the Office of the Minister for Justice and Attorney General has announced its historic decision to participate in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the first time.

This follows the ICI’s receipt of a request from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for an advisory opinion on climate change issue.

This is the first in PNG’s history to participate in an ICJ proceeding. This significant development aligns with the firm position PNG has taken in dealing with environmental heritage and its existential battle against climate change over the years.

Addressing the UNGA during its 79th session, Prime Minister, James Marape stated that PNG’s vast rainforests, rich biodiversity, marine life, indigenous peoples and cultures are now at the crossroads of great change, either of preservation or loss and extinction.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of global partnerships in preserving the world’s remaining tropical rainforests, such as PNG’s, which serves as a critical part of the Earth’s lungs.

He called for action to ensure fair compensation and access to climate finance for forest nations like PNG, to support the sustainable management off their natural resources while addressing the global climate crisis.

PNG’S participation in the ICJ process will give voice to the challenges faced by Pacific Island

nations, which endure the direct impacts of rising sea levels and shifting weather patterns.

Prime Minister described these threats as ‘existential’ for oceanic countries, The ICJ’s advisory

opinion will help clarify the legal responsibilities of states in combating climate change, offering

guidance on their obligations under international law, including human rights and environmental

treaties.