KAGILI RECEIVES SUPPORT

World Kick-boxing gold medallist and PNG International athlete, Thomas Kagili has received a K10, 000 sponsorship from the Pacific Corporate Security Limited ahead of his participation in the World Kickboxing Championships in Spain.

Pacific Corporate Security has shown its support to help Kagili as he represents PNG on the world stage.

This financial backing is crucial as Kagili prepares to compete against some of the world’s best kick-boxers in a highly anticipated event.

Kagili’s success in previous competitions including grabbing gold in Miami, USA has made him a prominent figure in the sport, and the support from Pacific Corporate Security Limited underscores the importance of corporate sponsorship in aiding athletes’ preparations for international events. With this assistance, Kagili will be better equipped to focus on his training and represent his country with pride.

During the presentation at PCS base, Pacific Corporate Security Limited CEO and Managing Director Jacob Kaupa said, sponsoring youths to see them progress comes under the company’s aims and objectives.

He further stated that it is important to support youths to keep them out of doing illegal activities.

“Pacific Corporate Security Limited has supported many youths in little ways in the past years and has continued ever since,” he said.

“We have been supporting youths through creating job opportunities and also support different sporting arenas and we will continue for a better PNG,” he added.