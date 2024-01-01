PM RESPONDS TO HAIVETA

By Louis Maingu

Prime Minister James Marape has assured the Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta that corrections have been made on the issue of the Gulf Business Development Grant.

In a statement after Governor Haiveta submitted his letter of withdrawal, Prime Minister Marape assured the people of Gulf Province that their Business Development Grant is secured.

He said that no money for Gulf has gone to Enga or elsewhere.

Governor Haiveta told the media recently that, the Prime minister has given his explanation but he had already taken the matter to court for their decision.

The spokesperson of Gulf landowners, Dominic Hevere called on the Prime Minister Marape and the Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey to give evidence of them returning the money.

PM Marape in his statement indicated that the warrant that was Written out has been cancelled as of last week Friday, and the correct warrant has been made out – both for the State commitment to Porgera community development agreement process that is running in Enga Province, as well as for Gulf Business Development Grant matters.

The Government has allocated money in this year’s budget to prepare Gulf Province for business participation in the Papua LNG project.