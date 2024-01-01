FUND DIVERSION AFFECTS FIVE PROVINCE

By Louis Maingu

Gulf Provincial Member Chris Haiveta has expressed disappointment over the diversion of K60 million in Development Grants to the Enga Provincial Government.

He said that this actions undermine the integrity of our financial systems and the trust of the people in our government’s ability to manage resources responsibly.

MP Haiveta said that he was unhappy because he was not consulted by Prime Minister James Marape before the diversion of funds.

He also stated in his statement that the Minister for Treasury, Ian Ling-Stuckey, issued directions authorizing the Secretary of the Department of Treasury to pay K60 million in development grants to the Enga Provincial Government. Out of this K60 million, K20 million was not appropriated to the Gulf Provincial Government under the recent Appropriation Act passed by Parliament.

He said that this action, which contravenes established budgetary processes, has resulted in the illegal use of funds and further destabilized our government processes.

Mr Haiveta said that this had been going on far too long and needs to be immediately addressed.

“When information was leaked I told the PM I I’m pissed off about this and I needed an explanation from him. It was a typo and treasurer said it was typo and you all know I said it is not typo.” he said.

He further stated that the if money is allocated to a province, it shouldn’t be diverted elsewhere. Province that will be affected are Western, Gulf, Central, Southern Highlands and Hela.

“The Governors of the five Provinces are affected because their ABGs in the PNG LNG project got diverted.” Mr. Haiveta said.

Mr. Haiveta said that the Prime Minister had committed to meet with the members of parliament of the five province to sort this financial issue out.