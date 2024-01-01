OLYMPIC OPENING CEREMONY

Picture PNG between Paraguay and Panama sailing down the boat during the opening ceremony. SUPPLIED PICRURE.

By Jonathan Sibona

The 2024 Olympic Games was launched in Paris infront of more than 10 thousand athletes and officials.

The opening ceremony was a ground breaking and historic moment in Olympic history to be held outside of a stadium.

Papua New Guinea was amongst more than 10 thousand athletes around the world to witnessed the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The ceremony started at the Austerlitz Bridge and travelled west along a 6-kilometer route, passing iconic landmarks.

Nearly 100 boats carried 10,500 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees. The ceremony featured diverse cultural performances.

PNG was proudly represented by seven talented and dedicated athletes who embody the spirit and resilience of their nation. The vibrant red, black, and yellow flag of PNG waves high, representing the hopes and dreams of a country united by its passion for sports and its athletes’ quest of excellence.