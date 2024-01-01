PM MARAPE HELD BILATERAL TALKS WITH VANUATU PRIME MINISTER

Prime Minister James Marape has met with the Prime Minister of Vanuatu, the Charlot Salwai at the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM10).

Prime Minister Marape and Prime Minister Salwai discussed issues of common significance and mutual concern.

Their discussion, related especially to the Melanesian Spearhead Group and the greater Pacific Islands Forum family of nations.

A topic was Prime Minister Marape’s proposal for an Air Services Agreement between Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu to mainly explore opportunities in the development of fisheries, especially in the downstream processing of tuna.

PM Marape pointed to the upcoming mega-project by the National Fisheries Authority to develop the ‘Pacific Industrial Park’ in East New Britain and Madang provinces which will serve as the processing base for tuna from Pacific Island Forum countries who are part of this project.

He also invited the Government of Vanuatu to partner with PNG’s superannuation funds in hotel development to capitalize on the tourism

The prime Minister also noted the longstanding pledge to fund the construction of ‘Kumul Highway’, that late Sir Michael committed to constructing in remembrance of PNG’s intervention in helping Vanuatu contain the political uprising of 1980.