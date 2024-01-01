AFL PNG TALENT ACADEMY TEAMS READY FOR BIG CHALLENGE

Picture: Under 16 boys playing during one of the competition.

By Jonathan Sibona

AFL PNG Talent Academy under 16 Binatang Boys and Kurakum Girls team are set to participate in the North Queensland Challenge next month.

After announcing the final list, AFL PNG Southern Region manager David Topeni said that, the selected kids were from the school competition and the smart start program.

“They selected through our school competition across the country and the academic talent camp program,” Mr. Topeni said.

He said the kids had been part of the program since last year.

“Most of the kids are part of PNG Talent Academy going through our program under 16 and few under 14 last year.” He said.

Mr. Topeni said that, both their teams would compete in matches against Cairns and AFL Cape York select team.

He said kids from other centers were yet to come, however the Southern Region Kinds were here.

“The Southern Region academic undergo the training and we look forward to select kids from other center to join the team in few weeks’ time,” he said.

Mr. Topeni said that, this was a first of 4 international tours for the Talent Academy in 2024 and AFLPNG would continue to expand the representative football opportunities for young athletes.

He thanked the sponsors for giving the opportunity for the players to build connections, share culture and create great experiences through footy.