PM EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TO WABAG MP

Prime Minister James Marape has expressed his gratitude to Wabag MP Dr. Lino Tom for his dedicated services to the country as a government minister, following Dr. Lino’s announcement of his resignation from the government.

“Dr. Tom spoke to me earlier today, indicating his intentions as a gentleman and a leader. Let us respect his independence and decision. We thank him for his contributions to our country under my watch,” Mr. Marape said.

Prime Minister said. “He has been a valuable contributor to Cabinet. I appointed him as Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister when we formed the government in 2019 and as Health Minister in 2022, after the National General Election.

Dr. Tom was in Cabinet from 2019 all the way to 2024 and excelled in both portfolios he held.

“I thank Hon. Dr. Lino Tom for all his contributions to Government as a minister and I look forward to working with him in areas of common interest, whether it is Wabag, Enga, or national issues.” Prime Minister said.