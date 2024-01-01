SCHOOL SITS FOR EXAMS AMIDST TRIBAL FIGHTS

Despite the tribal fights in Lagaip District in Enga Province, the government services have been operating to serve the rural population.

The Pilikambi Secondary School is one of the government service in the constituency that has been serving students from the Lagaip, Kandep, Paiela Porgera, Wabag and other parts of the province with the Grade 12 sitting for their exams yesterday and will continue this week.

Laiagam Police Station Commander Senior Sergeant Sam Begofa confirmed that the police personnel have been providing the security on the ground to the education officials to supervise the examinations.

Begofa mentioned that due to tribal fight in Pilikambi Local Level Government, police assisted the Highlands Regional Director of the Teachers Service Commission to deliver the Grade 12 Examination papers for the Pilikambi Secondary School.

“Police will monitor the movement of people into the vicinity of the school for the next four days to make sure the Grade 12 students are not disturbed.” PSC Begofa said.