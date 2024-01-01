MVIL OPENS NEW BRANCH

By Sharon Engnui

Following a Memorandum of Understanding signed in May last year, the people of Imbonggu District will no longer travel to Western Highlands or other provinces to handle their motor vehicle registrations or compulsory third-party insurance needs.

This essential service will now be available right at their doorstep, benefiting the entire Southern Highlands.

Motor Vehicles Insurance Limited (MVIL) Chairman Dr. John McKup emphasized that this success story is a result of strong partnerships.

“The office was not only built by MVIL but the SHP Provincial government and the Imbonggu DDAs too were part of it as we work in partnership to deliver service in the district and province as a whole.” Dr. McKup said.

Dr. McKup revealed that the revenue generated from the services provided by MVIL will greatly benefit the province of Southern Highlands, indicating that MVIL will not only serve the community but also contribute to local development.

Meanwhile, Minister Nininga noted that this service will benefit not only the people in his electorate but also other districts in the Southern Highlands and beyond.

He added that such vital services will have a ripple effect on the surrounding communities, enhancing accessibility and convenience for all residents.

“My job is to bring such organization and people in to the district. If one of their employees get K500 in their fortnight then it’s an extra money add on to our district which they will spend in the district.” Minister Niningi said.

The Southern Highlands Provincial Administrator publicly apologized to MVIL for the disruption of services in Mendi and further explained the situation.

“I want to apologize to the MVIL on the operations in Mendi at Agiru Center which had a little interruption because all the public servants have been moved out of the Agiru center because due to external and internal refurbishment of the building.” he said.

The PA also announced that MVIL will soon begin operations in Mendi, expanding its reach to more residents.