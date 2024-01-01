PARIWA TO WORK WITH COOPERATIVE SOCIETIES

By Jochebed Yandit

Madang Governor Ramsy Pariwa has announced that he is committed to working closely with the province’s primary cooperative societies and not individuals.

Governor Pariwa highlighted his intention last week when he met with 48 chairmen of primary cooperative societies who represented over 80,000 rural farmers from the six districts of Madang namely, Bogia, Sumkar, Middle-Ramu, Madang, Rai Coast, and Usino-Bundi.

Commerce Division cooperative officer, Emmanuel Mu said the chairmen of the primary cooperative wanted to have an audience with Governor Pariwa so that they would better understand the leader’s plans in commerce and agri-business and how cooperative societies in the six districts of Madang would participate and assist in growing the local economy of the province.

Madang Commerce Division acting director, Imason Bekue explained that the chairman of the primary cooperatives in Madang had been meeting for weeks in Madang town to gather data and he is grateful and appreciative that Governor Pariwa could make time available to meet them personally and to explain to them the Provincial Government’s economic plans for the province.

Pariwa during the meeting, said he would ensure that more cooperatives are formed and all its members attend financial literacy trainings to better equip themselves to conduct commercial agri-businesses.

The Governor told the cooperative societies’ chairmen that his government would focus more on agriculture, livestock, and fisheries particularly in the primary sector and in rural districts of the province.

He also explained to the cooperative societies’ chairmen that his office would work more closely with organized groups and primary cooperative societies as the way forward.

Governor Pariwa thanked the officers from the Madang Commerce Division who have been committing their time to conducting financial literacy trainings to upskill rural farmers to advance into commercial business and importantly instill discipline in the farmers, particularly on how to save and use their hard-earned income wisely to sustain their socio-economic livelihood.