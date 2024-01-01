MARAMBANJA ENCOURAGED TO REBUILD

By Natasha Ovoi

A 20ft container with clothes worth over K200,000 was delivered at Marambanja Care Center in Yangoru-Saussia District Local MP and the Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru said this will be distributed to the entire village whose homes were burnt to ashes.

This comes as part of efforts to rebuild a community that had suffered a tragic blow.

Minister Maru noted that three chainsaws have been provided by the Yangoru-Sausia DDA and the people have been encouraged to commence rebuilding their houses and get back to their way of living.

An act highly advisable with just seven weeks left before the Care Center is disbanded and the Police to be withdrawn.

In the meantime, Mr. Maru advised that the Peace Committee has been meeting all parties involved, and the peace agreement is being drafted.

Parties to the agreement include all villages involved, being Waramuru, Soli, Kiarifu, Kwarabri, Sima, Singu Pangu, Ambukanjai, and Wanjo in West Coast Wewak.

The people of Marabanja were displaced following an incident where two men were killed after binge drinking turned into a fight.

About 100 homes were burnt in retaliation to this last month.

Minister Maru emphasized that the villageers want to secure lasting peace and have no repeat of such disasters again.

He added by warning that all who were involved with the double murders and the burning down of Marambanja village will be arrested.

Mr. Maru said the Yangoru-Sausia DDA will work to ensure a detailed and objective investigation is carried out on this.