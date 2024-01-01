PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES MEDAL TALLY

The 2024 Paris Olympics saw intense competition among nations, with the United States leading the medal tally with an impressive 71 medals, including 19 golds. China followed with 45 medals, securing 19 golds. Host nation France reaped 44 medals, earning 12 golds. Australia has 31 medals including 12 golds. Great Britain and South Korea with 10 golds each. Japan secured 9 golds, 5 silver and 10 bronze. Italy with 7 gold, 10 silver and 5 bronze. Netherlands, and Germany rounded out the top ten, each showcasing remarkable athletic performances. Papua New Guinea is yet to earn a medal.