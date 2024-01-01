PARADISE FOODS PROUDLY SPONSORS THE 2024 NATIONAL MASK & WARWAGIRA FESTIVAL AS SILVER SPONSOR

Paradise Foods was the Silver Sponsor for the National Mask & Warwagira Festival, held at Queen’s Park in Rabaul recently. The festival, which commenced on Wednesday , July 10, continued through to July 13, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Papua New Guinea.

In a symbolic gesture of their commitment to promoting and preserving the cultural diversity of the nation, Paradise Foods’ Area Sales Managers, Lasha Cheong and Moses Gogorea, presented cash and a contribution of assorted stock to the festival committee on the opening day. Their presentation underscored the company’s dedication to supporting this vibrant event, which showcases the traditional masks, dances, and ceremonies that are integral to our cultural identity.

Paradise Foods are proud to be a 100% nationally owned company producing their PNG Made products. Having previously partnered with the National Mask & Warwagira Festival in the past , they are excited to make their return, further solidifying the company’s commitment to this grand showcase.

Over the five days of the festival , a showcase of vibrant array of traditional performances, workshops, and exhibitions, offered a platform for the preservation and promotion of Papua New Guinea’s diverse cultural heritage

Paradise Foods is proud to contribute to the success of the festival and looks forward to celebrating the vibrant culture of Papua New Guinea alongside fellow attendees.