MP REASONS TO VOTE AGAINST GOVERNMENT

Former health minister and member for Wabag open Dr. Lino Tom said he will vote against the government today due to number of reasons.

“There’s record of high unemployment rates, law and order is spiraling out of control with inflation at very high levels suffocating the lower and middle income earners.

Businesses are really struggling with the devaluation of our kina. There may be overwhelming support for the government today and I believe the majority will prevail. It seems we are all living in different countries within one country.” Former Health Minister said.

Wabag MP added, a big numbers and record budget is being trapped at the upper levels. The gap between the rich and poor is widening each day with crony capitalism proliferating under our watch. Money is power and this hegemony will be maintained to feed the insatiable appetite of the ruling few and this vicious cycle will continue unbridled.

“I hope real and paragmatic steps will be taken to save this nation as we have ticked all the boxes of a state failing.” He said.