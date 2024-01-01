ENB TO CELEBRATES 30th VOLCANIC ERUPTION ANNIVERSARY

The East New Britain Province will be alive with the spirit of resilience and celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of the devastating twin volcanic eruptions and PNG’s Independence on September 14th.

The Frangipani Festival, a yearly event commemorating these momentous occasions, promises to be a colourful display of culture, music, and community spirit.

This year’s festival is particularly special as it marks a significant milestone for Rabaul 30 years since the twin eruptions that shook the region. It serves as a powerful reminder of the community’s indomitable spirit and the unwavering commitment to rebuilding and thriving.

The day will kick off with a colorful float parade starting at 10am along Malaguna Road at the Queen Elizabeth Park. The parade, themed “Rabaul Rocks – Remembering,” will feature a mix of traditional and modern floats, showcasing the strength and creativity of the Rabaul community.

This festival will offer a variety of entertainment, including the traditional Tolai ceremony, snake and cultural dances and performances by string bands, rock bands, and the famous Trukai Bouncy Castle.

For the adventurous, there’s the “Mamas Bring & Buy,” where local vendors offer a delicious range of homemade treats and crafts.

Join the festivity at the Queen Elizabeth Park for it’s free for everyone, as generous sponsors have contributed so that the grassroots community can join in on the fun to enjoy a day filled with music, laughter, and shared memories.