MORE ASSISTANCE FOR MULITAKA

Enga Provincial Member Sir Peter Ipatas (left) receiving cheque donation from the Asian Ladied Friendship Association Member and wife of PNG Ambassador to Japan Anna Abal (centre) witnessed by PNG Ambassador to Japan, Former Deputy Prime Minister and Wabag Open MP Sam Abal in Japan, Tokyo. Picture Mortimer Yangharry

By Mortimer Yangharry

The catastrophic landslide that buried Yambale village in the Maip-Mulitaka Local Level Government in Pogera-Paiela District in Enga Province has received considerable national and international assistance since May 24, 2024.

Divine Word University Enga Students Association presented clothes along with a massive two 40-foot container filled with second hand bales from a locally owned business in Pagini Clothing Limited trading as Kumul Clothing throughout Papua New Guinea to Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka in Wabag recently.

On the same note, Papua New Guinea Ambassador to Japan and former Wabag Open MP Sam Abal was present with his wife Anna Abal presented a cheque worth $4,000 [ approximately K9,000.00] from the Asian Ladies Friendship Association which Mrs Abal is part of.

On behalf of the Enga Provincial Government, veteran Enga Provincial Member Sir Peter Ipatas was received the donation from the Asian Ladies Friendship Association in Tokyo, Japan.

More than K80 million worth of assistance have been received by the Enga Provincial Government since the landslide struck the Mulitaka Local Level Government area three months ago with relocation and rehabilitation of landslide victims currently going on.