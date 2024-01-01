NEW IRELAND CALLS FOR INDEPENDENCE

Picture credit: NIG Media Unit

New Ireland Province Deputy Governor Sammy Missen has called for the granting of Independence for New Ireland.

He made the remark during the Provincial Assembly sitting recently.

He expressed his disappointment at how successive national governments have been treating the province in terms of unfair distribution of wealth to New Ireland, despite the province hosting two mining projects that benefit the entire country.

“New Ireland has been asking for Autonomy from the National Government but it has fallen

on deaf ears. Countless submissions have already been sent to NEC, but nothing. Maybe it

wants to give us Independence, because they don’t want to give us Autonomy, let’s go for Independence”, said Missen.

Missen said that he saw no issue in this because one of our founding fathers of this nation is still with New Ireland.

“I think this is the right time to ask for Independence. If Bougainville went all the way to ask for Independence, why can’t we New Irelanders go for Independence.” Missen said.

He said the time for talking and waiting were over, New Irelanders have to rise up and protect their own interests instead of being exploited by the National Government to fund its continued incompetency.

Sharing similar sentiments New Ireland Governor Rt. Chief Sir Julius Chan said this statement was a challenge to all New Irelanders and for all leaders in the province to lead their people with one mind, one voice and one destiny.

“New Irelanders this is the time for you to think about your future. What we are going through is real.” Sir Julius said.