KINA ANNOUNCES IVAN VIDOVICH NEW CEO & MD

Kina Securities Limited has announced the appointment of Ivan Vidovich as the Acting Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Kina Securities Ltd.

Mr. Vidovich, expressed his appreciation for the position and emphasized his goals for the organization.

“I am honoured to be stepping into the role of CEO & MD for the most innovative bank in the Pacific Region. My goal is for Kina Bank to be the most dynamic and progressive financial services organisation in the region, contributing to the prosperity of the markets we serve. I am excited to guide the organisation through its next stage of strategic growth for the benefit of our customers and all stakeholders.”

Mr Vidovich’s appointment to the permanent position was subject to regulatory approvals and with the commencement of role’s on January 1st 2025.

The outgoing CEO & MD, Greg Pawson expressed confidence in Mr. Vidovich leadership sharing, “It has been a pleasure leading the organisation and serving our customers for the past 7 years. We have laid strong foundations for the next stage of Kina’s growth and I am confident that the company that I have grown and nurtured will be in safe hands with Mr. Vidovich.”

Mr. Vidovich was appointed the Chief Transformation Officer of Kina Bank in 2019, a role he has held for the last five years.

He has over 25 years of senior leadership and executive experience in the financial services and logistics sectors across Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Pacific.